GROVE CITY – In 1915, Woodrow Wilson was president, the first World War was raging on and bread cost 7 cents.
This is also the year Lillian Jeffery, who turned 108 on Thursday, was born.
She was one of six children. When her mother took ill while she was in high school, she took care of her. She finished her high school degree, but decided not to go to college.
She would end up moving in with her sister.
While living with her sister, she met a door-to-door vacuum salesman. That would end up being her husband, Sal Jeffery. Sal passed away around 25 years ago.
The two of them made a successful career in farming. Lillian loved her farm, especially her garden. She kept and maintained her farm until she was 99.
“When she had problems, she’d grab a hoe and go to the garden,” Jeffery’s niece Jo Anne Suvalski said. “She could tell you anything about the seasons. She could tell you what would grow and when.”
Though she never had any kids, Jeffery had plenty of nieces and nephews, at least 15 of them.
“Sometimes there were too many of them,” Jeffery said. “You can’t keep track of all of them.”
Two of her nieces came to celebrate with her.
“It is such a blessing that she is still here,” Suvalski said. “A lot of people when they get this age may still be alive but they’re not here. She really is here. I can still have a conversation with her.”
While her life during the warm months was all about the farm and the garden, during the winter Jeffery was free to travel.
“She started out by going to Florida during the winter, then Florida turned into Hawaii,” Suvalski said. “Soon enough, that turned into different countries. I feel like she’s been to every country at least once.”
Some of Jeffery’s favorites include Germany, Australia and France. She especially enjoyed her trip to Paris to visit the Eiffel Tower.
Singing has also been a major part of Jeffery’s life. She sang in her high school choir and continued singing throughout her life.
During her birthday celebration she was able to sing “You are My Sunshine” and “In the Garden” with the help of a local minister.
“I’m saving a song and a dance for next year,” Jeffery said.
These days Jeffery lives at Orchard Manor nursing home in Grove City.
“We’re just so thankful that she is still with it mentally,” Suvalski said. “She has been the star pupil in physical therapy, and she always has such a positive attitude.”
