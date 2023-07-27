MERCER — “The Best of the Big Bands” is the theme for tonight’s Mercer Community Band concert at 7:30 p.m. on the historic Mercer County Courthouse Square.
Bellhouse will be the warm-up entertainment beginning at 6 p.m.
Music to be performed includes “In the Mood,” “House of the Rising Sun,” The Girl From Ipanema,” “Let the Good Times Roll,” “Uptown Funk,” and “Pure Imagination,” among others.
Guest soloist Jon Seiger of Buffalo, N.Y., sing numbers popularized by the late Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Louis Armstrong.
The Mercer County Children’s Aid Society will host an old-fashioned ice cream social, and fresh popcorn will be available.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the air-conditioned Mercer High School auditorium, 545 W/ Butler St., about two blocks from the courthouse.
Dr. Hendley D. Hoge serves as director, Douglas A. Butchy as associate director, and D. Lee Caldwell as assistant director.
Information: 724-699-9124.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.