The Mercer Community Band will present a special holiday concert, “Sounds of the Season,” at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Mercer High School auditorium, 545 W. Butler St.
Dr. Hendley D. Hoge in his 45th year serves as conductor, with Doug Butchy, and D. Lee Caldwell as associate and assistant conductors.
Repertoire will include “Sleigh Ride,” “White Christmas,” “Christmas Baby, Please Come Home,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Susie Snowflake,” “Marshmallow World,” among others.
Guest soprano soloist Dr. Sasha Piastro-Tedford of Grove City will perform “Christmas on Broadway,” “Gesu Bambino,” and the beloved classic, “O, Holy Night.”
Guest instrumental trumpet soloist Dr. Jennifer Dearden of Meadville will be featured on “A Christmas Concerto,” “The Toy Trumpet,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
“White Christmas,” an audience favorite and sing-along, will close the concert.
A special visitor from the North Pole will make an appearance and will be available to meet children of all ages at a free cookie and refreshment reception following the concert.
Warm-up music will be provided by accordionist Johnny Oakes of Mercer.
Admission is $2 donation for adults and $1 for students. Children pre-school and under are free. There will be a dollar discount with two non-perishable food items. Proceeds will benefit local food pantries.
Information: 724-699-9124.
