MERCER - The final concert of the 2023 Mercer Summer Music Series will be 7:30 p.m. Friday on the historic Mercer County Courthouse Square. Featured will be the Youngstown Area Community Concert Band under the baton of Joseph Pellegrini. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with warm-up band, Mercer County Jamboree, with Ron Knapp and Chuck Thorpe.
This marks the 32nd year the Youngstown Area Community Concert Band has performed on the courthouse square.
The concert theme is, "Music of American Composers," with pieces that include "March From 1941," "John Williams Swings," "Alfie," "Soaring With John Williams," "Lincoln," "Wizard Of Oz," "Schindler's List," and more.
The Chapel of Mercer will host an old-fashioned ice cream social and fresh popcorn will be available throughout the evening.
Take a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of free entertainment.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the air-conditioned Mercer High School auditorium, 545 W. Butler St., about two blocks from the courthouse.
Information: 724-699-9124.
