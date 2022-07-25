MERCER - The Mercer Community Band will perform the sixth program of its historic 45th anniversary concert season on the Mercer County Courthouse Square on Friday (7-29-22).
Dr. Hendley D. Hoge serves as director; Douglas A. Butchy as associate director; and D. Lee Caldwell as assistant director.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. The theme will be “The Best of the Big Bands.”
Guest vocal soloists Tammi Dahl, jazz artist from Franklin, will sing “At Last,” “Orange Blossom Skies,” “Embraceable You,” and “Mambo Italiano.”
Additional music to be performed include “Johnny’s Theme,” “Bugle Call Rag,” “String of Pearls,” and “Sweet Georgia Brown,” among others.
Makin’ Changes will provide warm-up music beginning at 6 p.m.
The Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County will host an old-fashioned ice cream social.
Take a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of free entertainment.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the air-conditioned Mercer High School auditorium, 545 W. Butler St., about two blocks from the courthouse.
For further information, call 724-699-9124.
