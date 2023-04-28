Mercer County 4-H will hold its annual benefit auction on May 6 at the Mercer County 4-H Park, located on Route 19, 1.5 miles north of Mercer. Festivities begin with the kitchen opening at 5:30 p.m. and the auction beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Show Arena.
This event raises money to support the Mercer County 4-H Program. Proceeds help fund educational materials, programs, trips, and seminars, and to maintain, upgrade and improve our 4-H Park. Mercer County has 14 4-H clubs and over 200 4-H members, who participate in numerous education activities throughout the year.
For months, 4-H volunteers, leaders, and members have spent countless hours planning and gathering donations for the auction. Without these dedicated volunteers and the community supporters this auction would not be possible. Many local supporters have donated items that range from merchandise to gift certificates, and their support is greatly appreciated!
The 4-H Benefit Auction is an exciting event that brings together the 4-H community and its many supporters. The kitchen offers a variety of food for an evening dinner, while the auction offers an array of new donated items. This event is open to the public.
The Pennsylvania State University encourages qualified persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact Steve Pfaff at 724-662-3141 in advance of your participation or visit.
For more information about the auction or about donating contact the Mercer County Extension Office at 724-662-3141.
