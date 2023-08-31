The Mercer County Area Agency on Aging (AAA) will host a series of listening sessions regarding the Department of Aging’s development of the Master Plan for Older Adults – a 10-year, state-led and stakeholder-driven strategic plan designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians. The master plan will also reflect the needs and preferences of this population to live where they choose and access the supports they need to thrive and age in place.
The listening sessions will take place at the following dates and times:
• Shenango Valley Senior Center - 5 p.m. Sept. 12, 2023, 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage;
• McQuiston Center by the Park - 1 p.m. Sept. 18, Railroad Street, Sandy Lake;
• Carnegie Alumni Center at Grove City College - 2:30 p.m. Sept. 21, PM260, South Broad Street, Grove City;
• Greenville Senior Community Center - 1 p.m. Sept. 22, 45 Alan Ave., Greenville.
Stakeholders, older adults and people living with disabilities, their families, caregivers and community leaders are invited to hear an overview of the plan, its core principles, and why such a plan is needed for Pennsylvania. There will be opportunities for those in attendance to provide comments and input on the plan.
Those interested in attending the listening sessions should RSVP by emailing admin@mercercountyaging.org or by calling 724-662-6222. A RSVP is not required.
Individuals who are unable to attend can still provide input on the plan. They can either email AgingPlan@pa.gov, provide feedback through an online form or mail the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, c/o Master Plan, 555 Walnut St., 5th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.