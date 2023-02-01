Mercer County has been awarded $54,398 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs throughout Mercer County.
The local board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by U.S. Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter assistance in Mercer County. The board will determine funding priorities and allocate funding to interested organizations in the upcoming weeks.
For more information, contact the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County at 724-981-0353, ext. 102.
