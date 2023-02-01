Mercer County Conservation District is selling its 2023 seedlings of trees, shrubs, and wildflowers.
Conifer bundles include Balsam Fir, Fraser Fir, Norway Spruce, and White Pine. Deciduous bundles include Black Elderberry, Black Gum, Common Lilac, Highbush Cranberry, Paw Paw, Pussy Willow, Thornless Honey Locust, and Tulip Poplar. Wildflowers include Butterfly Milkweed Plugs, Showy Northeast Native Wildflower and Grass Mix, and Butterfly and Hummingbird Garden Mix.
The deadline for orders and payment isMarch 24, but it is recommended to place orders as soon as possible. To view the catalog and order form, visit www.mercercountycd.com or call 724-662-2242 to request a copy in the mail.
This year’s drive-through seedling pick-up will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 12 at Munnell Run Farm in Mercer. More details on the pick-up protocol will be announced at a later date.
