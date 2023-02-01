Mercer County Conservation District is holding its annual sale of seedlings of trees, shrubs, and wildflowers.
Conifer bundles include Balsam Fir, Fraser Fir, Norway Spruce, and White Pine. Deciduous bundles include Black Elderberry, Black Gum, Common Lilac, Highbush Cranberry, Thornless Honey Locust, and Tulip Poplar. Wildflowers include Butterfly Milkweed Plugs, Native Wildflower and Grass Mix, and Butterfly and Hummingbird Garden Mix.
To view the catalog and order form, visit www.mercercountycd.com or call 724-662-2242 to request a copy in the mail.
This year’s drive-through seedling pick-up will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 12 at Munnell Run Farm in Mercer.
The deadline for orders and payment is March 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.