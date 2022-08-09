MERCER — The Mercer County Jamboree will perform the eighth and concluding concert of its historic 45th anniversary Summer Music Series on the Mercer County Courthouse Square on Friday, Aug. 12. Chuck Thorpe will serve as master of ceremonies.
The program begins at 6 p.m. with a repertoire featuring gospel, country, bluegrass, patriotic, and novelty numbers.
The Mercer County Jamboree was founded more than three decades ago to preserve and promote music from America’s heritage. The ensemble includes musicians performing on a variety of instruments.
This marks the 25th year the Mercer County Jamboree has performed on the courthouse square. Mercer’s Trinity Presbyterian Church will host an old-fashioned ice cream social, and the Mercer Community Band will sell fresh popcorn throughout the evening.
Take a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of free entertainment. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the air-conditioned Mercer High School auditorium, 545 W. Butler St., about two blocks from the courthouse. For information, call 724-699-9124.
