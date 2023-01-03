Join Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Mercer County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 14 for a "Come Grow With Us" presentation at the Penn State Extension Office-Mercer County, Rt. 19N-463 N. Perry Highway, Mercer. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m.
Topics and presenters include "Valuing Botanical Solutions for Diverse Locations" with Julie Witmer, founder of Julie Witmer Garden Design; "Appalachian Wonders: New Plants from an Ancient Place" with John Totten and Linda Kramer, owners of Gardens! LLC and Locust Spring Nursery; and "Woody Plants for Pollinators" with Laura Deeter, Ph.D., professor at Ohio State University.
Cost is $60 per person which includes a light breakfast, lunch, and seminar materials.
Penn State encourages persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing special accommodations or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact Kinorea Tigri at 814-350-7748 in advance of your participation or visit.
Pre-registration is required. Register online with any major credit card at http://extension.psu.edu/come-grow-with-us, or call 877-345-0691 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Early registration is encouraged due to limited seating. Deadline to register is Jan. 8.
Information: 724-662-3141.
