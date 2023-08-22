Through the popular Mini Grant Program, Mercer County’s current school employees now recognize the Mercer County Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees name.
In February, letters about the $100 Mini Grant were sent to the 13 school district superintendents in the county describing the grant. Any current school employee, whether a teacher, aide, administrator, counselor, nurse, school psychologist, speech pathologist, secretary, bus driver, cafeteria worker, or maintenance staff person, was encouraged to apply. The application only asked for a description of what would be done with the money and why it was needed.
A record 40 applications were received from eight school districts. Ruth Leone, Mini Grant co-chair, said, “It was such a pleasure for the judges to read those applications and know that we were helping our county school employees. We were so excited about the response that we decided to give not three, not five, but for the first time, ten mini grants of $100 each. Each of the eight school districts that submitted applications received at least one of these grants. And if that wasn’t enough, all the judges were so impressed with the applications that they dipped into their own pockets and chose to make a $50 personal donation to give to one or more of the remaining applicants.”
The Mini Grant award winners included a request from an industrial arts teacher for materials for needy students, a request from a speech pathologist for funds to supply a coffee cart run by speech and life skill students, and two middle school health and physical education teachers who needed funds to replace damaged bocce, ping pong, and ladder golf games.
The Mercer Chapter PASR is planning to offer the Mini Grants again for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Application information will be sent to the local school districts in February.
PASR is an association comprised of members who are all retired employees of the public schools of Pennsylvania, including former teachers, administrators, counselors, nurses, secretaries, aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and maintenance staff, so anyone who is now receiving a pension from the Pennsylvania School Employees Retirement System.
PASR’s mission is to serve others in need and help one another enjoy retirement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.