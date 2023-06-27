CYBER SCHOOL GRADUATES
Reach Cyber
Charter School
HARRISBURG – Eight graduates from Mercer County were among the 847 members of the Reach Cyber Charter School’s Class of 2023. The STEM-focused online high school held an in-person commencement ceremony at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College on June 8.
The local graduates included Kamryn Ferguson, Day’dreana Kieper, Tyann Nelligan, Amber Sell and Brian Waybright
Insight PA Cyber
Charter School
Insight PA Cyber Charter School, an online K-12 public school serving students throughout Pennsylvania, celebrated its Class of 2023 with a prom and graduation ceremony earlier this month to launch students into their continued educational and professional careers.
Five students from Mercer County were among the 332 students graduating: Evan Dawson, Jonathan Ferrell-Bennett. Labrae Norris, Rebeka King and Samantha Spennati.
Over 100 members of the senior class and their guests were in attendance. The school then held an in-person commencement ceremony at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square.
