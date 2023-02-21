Mercer speakers succeed at Mars High School invitational

MARS, Pa. - Twenty-one Mercer High School Speech Team members traveled to Mars High School on Feb. 18 to take part in their final awards tournament tune-up before the start of state and national qualifying competitions by participating in the 2nd Annual Mars High School Pre-Qualifier Invitational. The four-round event featured competition in nine individual speech events. The tournament attracted 189 speakers representing 15 western Pennsylvania high schools. Awards were presented to the top three winners in each event. Twelve Mercer speakers placed in the top six finishers of their events, winning four first place awards, three second places, and five thirds.
Students were permitted to double enter and triple enter events in which they have competed during the current season, and five Mercer speakers took advantage of the opportunity.
Mercer performers captured first, second, and third places in two different events. In dramatic interpretation, junior standout Isabella Smith continued her string of dominating performances by winning her sixth tournament championship in seven major tournaments this year. For the third time in the past four awards competitions, Isabella recorded what is called “the picket fence” in forensics with first place rankings from all four of her judges on the day. She has now received eight bids to auto-qualify to the upcoming Pa. High School Speech League State Tournament in mid-March, even though three bids are enough to achieve auto-qualifying status. She will be joined as an auto qualifier to state by senior teammate Lillian Davis who picked up her third bid Saturday at Mars with her second place finish in dramatic interp. Lillian received two first places, a second , and a fourth from her four judges on Saturday. Third place honors went to Mercer sophomore Alex Cameron who was ranked in the top three of her four rounds.
Mercer also recorded a clean sweep in duo interpretation as their three duo teams locked up the top three places. The team of senior Ainslee Konkle and junior Morgan Miller won first place honors for the second time this season with three first place rankings and a second. The two other Mercer teams actually tied for second place but the tie was broken by judges’ preference in the four rounds of competition. The team of sophomores Madeline Jewell and Ben Hamilton placed second and the team of junior Abby Christy and senior Bennett Grossman won third place awards.
Not to be outdone were Mercer’s performers in humorous interpretation as senior and six-year performer Alexander Hamilton picked up his third invitational tournament championship of the 22-23 season with three first place rankings and a second in four rounds. Freshman standout Kailyn Minner continued her outstanding success story by winning third place in humorous. She has now placed and received an award at eight consecutive invitational competitions this season.
Five other Mercer entries recorded solid performances at Saturday’s Mars Invitational. Seventh grader Bronwyn Hawkins, who has been a finalist in poetry for each of the last four weeks, did it again this week by winning the third place trophy in poetry. She was ranked in the top three performers by all four of her judges. In dramatic interpretation senior Abby Redmond placed fourth overall with a first, second, and third in her first three rounds. Sophomore Alex Cameron, a triple event participant, added to her third place award in dramatic interp with a fifth place finish in poetry. Junior Jadyn Dittrich received two first place rankings and a pair of thirds on the way to a fourth place finish in prose interpretation, and senior Alyssa Warholic received two first place rankings in four rounds of prose competition.
The “speech playoffs” begin this weekend for Mercer speakers as selected performers in grades 9 through 12 travel to Moon High School in Coraopolis, Pa., to participate in the Pennsylvania High School Speech League (PHSSL) District 1 qualifying tournament. First and second place winners in each of the individual speech events on Saturday will earn the opportunity to compete in the Pa. High School Speech League State Tournament at Bloomsburg University in four weeks. They will be joined by Mercer’s four auto-qualifying state performers, Isabella Smith and Lillian Davis in dramatic interp, Alyssa Warholic in prose interp, and Alexander Hamilton in humorous interp.
On March 4, 17 Mercer students head to Gannon University in Erie to participate in the Erie Diocesan Qualifying Tournament of the Catholic Forensic League. The top three winners in a series of speech and debate events will head to Louisville, Ky., for the Grand National Tournament over Memorial Day weekend.
On March 11, selected speakers travel to Baldwin High School in Pittsburgh for the National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) Pittsburgh District Tournament which will qualify students to Phoenix, Ariz., in June for the NSDA National Tournament.
