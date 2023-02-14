Mercer speakers win awards at Tournament of Champions

On Feb. 10 and 11, 19 Mercer High School Speech Team members faced their most competitive challenge of the 2022-23 forensics season as they traveled to Pittsburgh to compete in the 2nd Annual Tournament of Champions, hosted by Upper St. Clair High School.
The two-day event attracted 412 individual competitors representing 28 schools from a three-state area, including 16 Pennsylvania schools, 11 Ohio schools, and powerful Wheeling Park (W. Va.) High School.
Speech competition was held in nine individual events where students competed in five preliminary rounds in their chosen events with the top 12-14 performers in each event advancing to a semifinal round. Then the top 6 students in each even met in a final round. Awards were presented to all advancing semifinalists and finalists.
For the second year in a row, Mercer speakers recorded perhaps their best performances of the year as 13 of the team’s 19 contestants advanced to semifinal round competition (top 12 in their event). Nine of Mercer’s 13 semifinalists then advanced to the final round (top 6) of their events. In the race for speech sweepstakes honors, Mercer placed third overall for the second year in a row, trailing only North Allegheny High School and first place Wheeling Park (W. Va.) High School.
Leading the way for Mercer was its outstanding duo interpretation team of senior Ainslee Konkle and junior Morgan Miller who recorded their best performances of the season on Saturday with a second place overall finish in duo. In five preliminary rounds Ainslee and Morgan received one first place ranking, three seconds and a third to advance into the semifinal rounds where the were given a first, second and third from their three judges, good for a 2nd place re-rank and a berth in finals, where a first place ranking and two seconds left them one point behind the tournament champions, a team from Louisville, Ohio High School. Ainslee and Morgan also received their second of three bids necessary for them to achieve auto-qualifying status to the Pa. High School Speech League (PHSSL) State Tournament on March 17 and 18.
In the intensely competitive dramatic interpretation event, two Mercer performers advanced to the final round. Junior Isabella Smith locked down the third place award and her team leading 7th bid to state competition (only three are needed for auto qualifying). Her 11 rankings over a 2-day period included two first places, four seconds, one third.
Senior Lillian Davis won the fourth place award in dramatic with 3 firsts, two seconds, and three thirds out of eleven ballots. She also secured her second bid to state competition, and is just one bid short of auto-qualifying. Mercer junior Serena Bryson-Brown, a first-year performer, narrowly missed qualifying for the semifinal round of dramatic interp, placed 13th overall.
Two of Mercer’s humorous interp entrants continued their strong showings as senior Alexander Hamilton placed third with two first place rankings and four seconds out of eleven ballots in a talented field of 24 entrants. Hamilton, an auto-state qualifier, earned his fourth bid to state competition on Saturday. Also, Mercer freshman Kailyn Minner placed as a semifinalist in humorous, which is the seventh consecutive tournament in which she has received an award.
All three of Mercer’s entrants in prose interpretation advanced to elimination rounds. Senior Alyssa Warholic won third place honors with five first place rankings and a second out of eleven ballots. Already an auto-qualifier to state competition in prose, Alyssa, nonetheless, received a fourth bid in prose on Saturday. Fellow senior Kendal Hartman won fifth place honors with six first places, one second, one third, and three sixth places. Junior Jadyn Dittrich was a prose semifinalist. She was outstanding in her five prelim rounds with three first places, a second, and a fourth.
Mercer also had two final-round participants and a semifinalist in poetry interpretation. Kendal Hartman, a double entry in prose and poetry, placed fifth in poetry. Six of her eleven rankings on poetry were firsts or seconds. Mercer seventh grader Bronwyn Hawkins continued her amazing run of successes in poetry at Upper St. Clair as she advanced to the final round for the fourth week in a row, placing fourth overall. Six of Bronwyn’s 11 rankings in the 2-day competition were firsts or seconds. Mercer eighth grader Aiden Jewell made his first appearance in elimination round competition Saturday by advancing to the semifinal round. Aiden was a top-three performer on four of his eight ballots.
Alyssa Warholic, who was the third place winner in prose, double entered in programmed oral interpretation and advanced to the semifinal round. Six of Alyssa’s eight judges ranked her in the top half of her rounds.
