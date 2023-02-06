Mercer speakers win eight awards at Hampton Talbot tournament

With the 2022-23 Mercer High Speech Team regular season heading into the final weeks before district and state qualifying tournaments, seven team members elected to compete in what was designated as an "optional" tournament on the schedule, the annual Hampton High School Talbot Invitational held Feb. 4 in Allison Park, Pa.
Four of the Mercer students were either double or triple entered in individual events, and at the end of the day the group brought home eight trophies for placing in the top six of their chosen events.
Competition was held in 10 speech events where speakers competed in three preliminary rounds and the top six to seven entrants in each event after three rounds met in a final round.
Mercer contestants earned six of their eight awards in the two largest events of the tournament, prose and poetry interpretation.
In prose, senior Kendal Hartman won the second place trophy, her first of two awards she won on the day. Three of Kendal's six ballots ranked her either first or second. The second place finish enabled Kendal to receive her second of three bids that will be necessary to become exempt from district tournament qualifying in prose.
Teammate and senior Alyssa Warholic won third-place honors in the same event with two first places and a pair of seconds out of six ballots. Alyssa is already exempt from having to qualify for state competition in prose with her three bids earned in earlier competitions.
Junior first-year performer Jadyn Dittrich won third place honors in this event by ranking in the top three on four of six ballots.
Three Mercer speakers also locked down awards in poetry interpretation, headed by precocious seventh-grader Bronwyn Hawkins who received the second place trophy on the strength of first- or second-place rankings on four of six ballots. Bronwyn has secured state bids during her excellent rookie season, but seventh graders are three years away from being eligible to compete for post-season participation.
Kendal Hartman and Alyssa Warholic, two of Mercer's double entries, won third- and fifth-place awards in poetry. Hartman had two firsts and two seconds out of six ballots and secured her second of three bids necessary in poetry, while Warholic was a top three performer on four of six ballots.
Two Mercer performers, one in humorous interpretation and the other in dramatic interpretation, won awards for placing in final rounds. Freshman Kailyn Minner picked up another award in humorous for placing third in the event with four second places and a pair of thirds in six ballots, while sophomore dramatic interper Alex Cameron won the fourth-place award with top three rankings from four of her six judges.
Finally, in extemporaneous speaking, eighth-grader Emma-Kate Magee turned in her second consecutive strong performance placing seventh out of 19 entrants in the current events category.
This weekend, Mercer speakers pack their bags to compete in their only overnight competition during the regular season, the Second Annual Three Rivers Invitational hosted by Upper St. Clair High School. The two-day event will feature a wide range of speech and debate events expected to attract over 40 speech schools representing Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and Maryland. Last year, Mercer recorded its best team performance of the year at Upper St. Clair, placing 12 of its speakers in semifinal rounds and six in final rounds.
On Feb. 2, there were 17 Mercer speakers who traveled to Iroquois High School to compete the another in a series of two-round Catholic Forensic League of Erie tournaments. Nine Mercer speakers placed in the top three of their events, headed by junior Isabella Smith who placed first in dramatic performance and is eligible to receive a $200 scholarship to Gannon University.
