Mercer speakers win eight awards at Hampton Talbot tournament

Taking home awards from recent competition at the Hampton Talbot tournament in Allison Park, Pa., are, in front, Alyssa Warholic, third-place prose and fifth-place poetry; Jadyn Dittrich, sixth-place prose; Kendal Hartman, second-place prose and third-place poetry; second row, Emma-Kate Magee, seventh-place extemp; Alex Cameron, fourth-place dramatic interpretation; and in back, Bronwyn Hawkins, second-place poetry; Kailyn Minner, third-place humorous interpretation.