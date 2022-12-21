Twelve members of the Mercer High School Speech Team chose to participate in one more invitational tournament before the holidays, and three of them won first places in their individual events. The students competed in the 2nd Annual Sparkle Season Spectacular, a virtual (pre-recorded/online) event organized and administered by Upper St. Clair High School Forensics on the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) Campus Online site. The Mercer speakers were entered in one or two events of their choosing and they were judged over a three-day period by evaluators representing the schools who took part in the event.
Eleven of Mercer’s 12 participants placed in the top seven of their events. The top individual performance was recorded by senior Kendal Hartman who placed 1st in poetry interpretation with first places from all four of her judges. In addition, Kendal earned her first of three bids necessary to become an auto-qualifier to the Pa. High School Speech League State Tournament in poetry this coming March.
In dramatic/humorous interpretation, freshman Kailyn Minner, a humorous performer, won her first tournament championship as she was awarded three first place rankings and one third to win the dramatic/humorous division and picked up her first bid to auto qualify for state competition. Mercer dominated in duo interpretation competition by winning 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places.
The team of senior Ainslee Konkle and junior Morgan Miller won top honors with two 1st places and 2 seconds in four rounds and the team also claimed their first state tourney bid of the young season.
Mercer’s duo team of senior Bennett Grossman and junior Abby Christy was awarded two 1st places, a 2nd, and a 3rd in four rounds to win second place honors, just one point behind Mercer’s 1st place team, and a third Mercer third duo team of sophomores Madeline Jewell and Ben Hamilton finished in a virtual tie for second place with a 2nd , a 3rd , and two 1st places in their four rounds.
Four other Mercer performers placed in their events. They included senior Alyssa Warholic who placed 4th in poetry interpretation and, due to the large numbers of participants in this event (27 in all), she earned her second of three bids necessary to auto qualify to the state tournament in poetry. Others who placed in the top seven of their events included senior Alex Hamilton, 4th in dramatic/humorous, Alyssa Warholic (a double entry) 5th in prose interpretation, eighth grader Aida Seybert 6th in dramatic/humorous, and senior Lillian Davis 7th in dramatic humorous.
Mercer speakers will enjoy a respite from speech activity during the holiday season. The team returns to forensics competition with two tournaments the first week of January, including a Catholic Forensic League tournament at Erie McDowell Intermediate School on Jan. 5 and the North Allegheny (Wexford, PA) Invitational on Jan. 7.
