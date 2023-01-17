Mercer Speech Team wins sweepstakes at recent tournament

The Mercer High School Speech Team recorded its finest overall performance of the 2022-2023 forensics season thus far on Saturday (1-14-23) by winning team sweepstakes honors at the 5th Annual Dalmasse-Sterner Steel City Invitational, an event hosted by Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School.
The one-day event attracted 242 individual competitors representing 23 schools from a three-state area. Competition was held in ten individual events (speech) plus four debate events and student congress. All speakers competed in three preliminary rounds and the top 5-7 competitors in each event advanced to a final round, which was adjudicated by a panel of three judges. All finalists received plaques at an awards assembly.
Twenty-two Mercer speakers engaged in competition with traditionally strong western Pennsylvania teams including Upper St. Clair, North Allegheny, Erie McDowell, Pittsburgh Central Catholic, and Seton LaSalle and won team sweepstakes honors in speech, edging out second place Central Catholic and third place North Allegheny. Individually, Mercer speakers won 12 awards and placed at least one performer in the top four finishers in six of the seven events they entered.
Leading the way for Mercer was its prose entry as senior standout Alyssa Warholic won first place honors with first and second place rankings from four of her six judges. Alyssa has now won first place honors at three invitational tournaments this season and has auto qualified to the state speech tournament later in the year. Placing just one ranking behind Alyssa in second place was Mercer junior and first-year performer Jadyn Dittrich who received three first place ranks and a second among her six ranks to win not only a runner-up plaque but also her first of three bids that are necessary to auto qualify to compete in prose at the state speech tournament.
Mercer’s deep and talented dramatic interpers continued their strong showings on Saturday, placing second, third, and fourth in a competitive field. Junior Isabella Smith won second place honors by placing in the top two on half of her ballots. Senior Lillian Davis won the third place plaque with two first place ranks and a second out of six rankings, and fellow senior Abby Redmond captured fourth place with a second on one prelim round ballot and a first from a final round judge.
In duo interpretation, Mercer teams continued their consistently strong performances winning second and third places. The team of senior Ainslee Konkle and junior Morgan Miller placed second overall with first place rankings in all three of their preliminary rounds and a second and two thirds in the final round. Senior Bennett Grossman and his partner, junior Abby Christy, won the third place awards with two first places, a second, two thirds, and a fifth on six ballots. This first-year team has now placed among the top five teams at three consecutive major awards tournaments.
Mercer’s talented six-year standout in humorous interpretation, senior Alex Hamilton, missed Saturday’s Central Catholic event due to illness, but fast-rising freshman Kailyn Minner filled the breach by winning the second place award with two second place rankings and a fourth in prelims and a first place ranking and two seconds in the final round. Kailyn has placed among the top three humorous performers in four consecutive awards tournaments.
Mercer sophomore Alex Cameron recorded her finest performance of the season Saturday, winning second place honors in declamation. She was ranked in the top three speakers in all four rounds, including first places in rounds two and three.
It isn’t often that a seventh grade student in the first year of speech competition places at a major invitational. But Mercer’s Bronwyn Hawkins went against the norm at Central Catholic by capturing the third place trophy in poetry interpretation. Bronwyn advanced to the final round with two first place rankings and a second in preliminary rounds. She received a first bid to be exempt from having to qualify to the state tournament in poetry this year…however, she’ll have to wait two more years to cash in on state bids. Students must be at least in ninth grade to compete for state and national honors in forensics.
Several other Mercer speakers were close to qualifying for the final rounds in their chosen events. In extemporaneous speaking, eighth grader Emma-Kate Magee narrowly missed qualifying for the finals. She placed seventh out of 21 speakers with one first place ranking and two thirds in her prelim rounds. Senior Kendal Hartman was entered in three interpretation events, and placed fourth in programmed oral interpretation, eighth in poetry interp, and ninth in prose interp. Alyssa Warholic entered a second interpretation event, poetry, where she placed ninth.
Mercer speakers return to the tournament trail this week for two competitions. On Thursday (1-19-23) the team travels to Erie to compete in its third Catholic Forensic League of Erie tournament of the season at Erie Cathedral Preparatory School. On Saturday, (1-21-23) Mercer hits the road to Gibsonia, Pa., to compete in the annual Pine-Richland Invitational.
