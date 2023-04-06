The award-winning Mercer High School Speech Team is preparing to host its only public performances of the school year. Mercer’s two “Evenings of Forensics” at 7 p.m. April 14 and 15 in the Mercer Middle-High School auditorium.
The shows will be a bit different each evening as team members in grades 7 through 12 present performances that have won awards at local, district, and state competitions during the 2022-2023 forensics season.
Following the 90-minute program each evening, the Mercer Speech Parents’ Boosters will host a desserts reception in the high school cafeteria where audience members will be able to meet and talk with student performers and with members of the coaching staff.
Tickets for each night’s performance my be purchased in advance from any speech team member, speech parents, the Mercer Middle-High School main office during school hours, and at the door.
The event is suggested for students middle school age or older.
