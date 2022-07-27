More than 100 attend Scarmack family reunion

The 71st annual Scarmack family reunion was held July 17 at the Mercer County Shrine Club, Hermitage, with 105 people in attendance.
The day began with a 9 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, for the living and deceased members of the Scarmack family.
A 1 p.m., a pasta dinner was served. Bob Brest gave the blessing before the meal.
A meeting followed, conducted by Carl Brockway. He and his wife, Pam, are chairpersons for the reunion.
Millie Gadola was presented a gift as the eldest family member, at age 98. Avery Taylor was the youngest, at two months old. Andrew Brockway traveled the farthest, from Seattle, Wash.
A memorial tribute, led by Dick Scarmack, was given for all the original family members of Nichola and Amelia Esposito Scarmack (15 children), who are all deceased. Sheryl Scarmack rang a bell after each name was announced.
Also remembered were Helen “Toots” Scarmack and her son, Gerard, who died this year, and Gina (Pelini) Getsie and Andrew Scarmack, who passed away since the last reunion.
Afternoon activities included a raffle auction, corn hole tournament, bingo and prizes, raffles, and the Italian game, “Morra.”
Vinnie Baldarelli and Dick and Doreen Scarmack won the Italian cake contest and Bryn Lewis and Bill Leach won the corn hole tournament.
An Italian corn hole board, made by Ron Campbell, was won by Cassandra Scarmack. The wishing well, made by Dick Scarmack, was won by Tom Berkinyi. The Christmas basket donated in memory of Helen “Toots” Scarmack by her daughters, was won by her grandson, Bobby Fromm.
Other basket winners were Julie Scarmack, Lake Tobias, Kathy Scarmack, Tina Scarmack, Scarlet Deeb, Jacob Scarmack, Gina Fromm, Ron Campbell and Amanda Clingerman.
Committee members are Pat and Dee Dee Bello, Dan and Brandy Scarmack, Joe and Sheryl Scarmack (raffles), Dick and Doreen Scarmack (prizes and baskets), Toots Scarmack’s family, Gina Fromm, Geri Scarmack-Warchol, and Gayle Orrico (raffle auction), Becky Campbell (bingo and children’s gift bags), Ron Campbell (corn hole tournament), Bryn Lewis (children’s games), and Michelle Neusser (social media). Assisting with the raffle auction were Danielle and Amelia Fromm and Addie and Lily Mausser.
Carl thanked everyone in attendance and announced next year’s reunion is July 16, 2023, at the same location.
