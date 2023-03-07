Nine Mercer speakers headed to Kentucky tournament

The Mercer High School Speech Team took part in the second of three post-season tournament competitions on Saturday (03/04/2023) as Gannon University in Erie hosted the annual Catholic Forensic League of Erie National Qualifying Tournament. Last week ten speakers qualified to participate in the state speech finals at the Pa. High School Speech League District 1 Qualifying Tournament March 17 & 18, and Saturday nine Mercer performers punched their tickets to compete in the 72nd Catholic Forensic League Grand National Tournament, scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in Louisville, Kentucky.
As they have done all year, Mercer’s strong contingent of performers dominated the interpretation events at the diocesan qualifier, capturing seven of the nine available national qualifying slots, plus the alternate position in each of the three events.
The day-long event, held at Gannon University’s Palumbo Center, featured competition in eight individual speech and debate events. In addition to earning a qualifying spot at the national tournament, the top three winners in each event received plaques and the top four winners in each event earned scholarships to Gannon University…$2.000 for first place, $1,500 for second place, $1,000 for third place, and $750 for the fourth place alternate position.
Leading the way for Mercer, as has been the case all year, was its superb dramatic performance entry which swept the top three national qualifying positions. Setting the pace was junior standout Isabella Smith who won her seventh tournament championship in eight major competitions this year. Isabella, who finished eight points ahead of her closest competitor, received first place rankings from half of her judges in winning her second consecutive diocesan championship in this event. Dramatic performance features a mix of serious and humorous performances, and Mercer’s second and third place winners won with humorous presentations. Senior Alexander Hamilton placed second with five second place rankings in nine ballots. Third place honors went to one of Mercer’s outstanding success stories as freshman Kailyn Minner earned a trip to nationals with two first places and a pair of seconds in nine total rankings. Kailyn has now placed and received an award at ten consecutive invitational competitions this season.
Mercer’s strong entry in oral interpretation of prose and poetry won first and second places as a pair of seniors, Alyssa Warholic and Kendal Hartman, won first and second place for the second year in a row. Warholic, second place winner last year, won the event by four rankings this year as ten of her twelve judges ranked her first or second. Hartman was just four points behind her teammate with six first place rankings and two seconds out of twelve ballots.
Duo interpretation has been a strong event for Mercer all year, and that performance continued Saturday as Mercer teams locked down first and second places. The team of senior Ainslee Konkle and junior Morgan Miller secured a seven-point win with five firsts and two seconds in nine total ballots to win their third tournament championship this year. Second place honors went to a pair of Mercer sophomores, Madeline Jewell and Ben Hamilton, who ranked first or second on five of nine ballots.
Four other Mercer performers placed as fourth place alternates in their respective events. They included senior Lillian Davis in dramatic performance, junior Jadyn Dittrich in oral interpretation, and the duo interp team of senior Bennett Grossman and Abby Christy.
The third and final qualifying event of the 2022-2023 speech season, the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) Pittsburgh District Qualifying Tournament, will be held Saturday (3/11/23) at Pittsburgh’s Baldwin High School. First and second place winners in seven speaking and performing events this Saturday will qualify to the NSDA National Tournament June 11-16 in Phoenix, Arizona.
