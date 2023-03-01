Sharon High School Alumni Hall of Fame Committee is now accepting nominations for the Class of 2023. The committee annually recognizes outstanding alumni for their significant achievement and contributions to their career and community. This will the 11th class of alumni to be honored.
Alumni who graduated at least 20 years ago can be nominated in the following categories: arts and entertainment; business and commerce; community service and volunteerism’ education and humanities government and military’ medicine and health; philanthropy and non-profit; science and technology and sports and recreation.
Honorees will be announced in May and will participate in induction activities on September 15 and 16. Nomination forms may be obtained at the Sharon High school office or from any Hall of Fame Committee member. Deadline for nominations is April 15.
Info: Brian Kepple, 724-301-5413 or bkepple1@verizon.net.
