ON CAMPUS
• Five local students recently were initiated initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Sarah Bonner of Grove City and Nicholas Jenkins of Jackson Center were initiated at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania; Hannah Weller of Grove City at University of North Texas; and Alison Fetty of Sandy Lake and Ashley Hess of West Middlesex at Youngstown State University.
• Rachel Durniok of Jamestown was among the business students from Youngstown State University’s Williamson College of Business Administration who were selected as the John D. Beeghly Fellows for the spring semester.
The program provides students with a paid fellowship working with the Ohio Small Business Development Center, Export Assistance Network and the APEX Accelerator at YSU.
Durniok graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in marketing with a minor in entrepreneurship and plans to work in the Pittsburgh area.
