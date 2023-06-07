ON CAMPUS

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — John Carroll University’s College of Arts & Sciences presented academic awards to more than 230 students during the 2022-2023 academic year.

Local students include:

• Benjamin Baron of Sharon, who received the Excellence in Biology Award.

• Zachary Cattron of Sharon, who received the Excellence in Biology Award.

• Mara Weekley of Hermitage, who received the Golden Apple Award — Early Childhood and Rev. Joseph O. Schell Ignation Award for Excellence in Education.

