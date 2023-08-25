Operation Lighthouse luncheon to feature county chief public defender

Operation Lighthouse, a non-profit organization and community collaborative approach to eliminating substance abuse and providing mental health support for local children, youth, and their families, will host a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Sharon Elks, 260 E. Connelly Blvd., Sharon. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
Proceeds will benefit Operation Lighthouse.
Tickets are $27 each and must be purchased in advance no later than Sept. 11. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Theme is, "Recovery is for everyone. Every person. Every family. Every community."
Keynote speaker will be Autumn Leah Johnson, Esq., who was recently appointed chief public defender in Mercer County. She has devoted her legal career to helping the vulnerable in society.
Because drug abuse is a challenge as well as a barrier to empowerment, the public is strongly encouraged to support this cause as the organization continues to work towards creating a community free from substance abuse problems.
The event will include a raffle auction.
Johnson formerly was employed as an assistant public defender for more than 10 years. Prior to that, she was staff attorney with Northwestern Legal Services, a non-profit organization providing free civil legal services to low-income residents in Mercer County.
She is a graduate of Slippery Rock University and earned her Juris Doctorate from the Widener Commonwealth School of Law. An attorney in Mercer County for more than 15 years, she serves as board secretary of the Buhl Regional Health Foundation and has served in several capacities on the board of Shenango Valley Urban League.
As chief public defender, Johnson is also a team member of the Mercer County Treatment Court Program, providing legal representation to program participants and representing their best interests,
For luncheon tickets and further information, call 724-854-4777 or 724-308-6801.
