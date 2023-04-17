ORGANIZATION NEWS
New Hamburg Countryside Garden Club
The April 4 meeting of the New Hamburg Countryside Garden Club was called to order at the Greenville VFW Blue Room by President Connie Gates with the pledge to our Nation's Flag and the Garden Club Prayer.
The 13 members present answered to roll call by sharing their favorite Easter candy. Hostesses Barbara Ball and Alice Stanley decorated the tables in beautiful spring colors, Easter baskets and flowers. The dessert table was decorated with a cross to honor the season.
Alice shared the history and tradition of the Easter Lily also known as the Resurrection Lily. Representing Christ's purity untainted by the world and its flower used to tell the Resurrection Story. The plant was first brought to the U.S. via England in the 1880s from Japan.
Secretary Bertha Zimmerman read the minutes of the March 1 meeting. Alice moved to accept and Linda Normand seconded.
Treasurer Beverly Chlpka reported the treasury refunded to Judy Wood the expenses for preparation and printing of the 2023 Members Manual. A memorial gift was sent to the Mercer Library in memory of Joyce Russell. A book will be purchased with a memorial plate within to acknowledge the gift. Beverly reported the balances in the bank and cash on hand. Kay Riley moved to accept the treasurers report and Jenny Daugherty seconded.
Welcome to new member Bonnie Barr.
Under new business, it was reported Lucy Fanga had fallen at home and is now in Hillside Rehab Center in Warren, Ohio. A card was signed by all wishing her a speedy recovery. The Telephone, and Ways and Means Committee had no new business. The membership was again reminded to call the hostesses if they are unable to attend the meeting month by month. The venue really needs to know approximately how many to prepare for. Birthdays were celebrated this month by Barbara Ball and Shirley Zahniser.
Kay and Linda announced the June 7 meeting will be held at DJs Greenhouse in the Gardens Social Room. The cost of the lunch will be $13, which is payable in advance at the May 3 meeting. DJ will present a talk on new spring flowers.
The May 3 meeting will be held at the VFW Blue Room. Call Roberta Auguston with regrets.
Door Prizes were taken by Linda Normand and Cathy DeWeese.
