ORGANIZATIONS
New Hamburg Countryside Garden Club
The April 4 meeting of the New Hamburg Countryside Garden Club was called to order at the Greenville VFW Blue Room by President Connie Gates. The 13 members present answered to roll call by sharing their favorite Easter candy. Hostesses Barbara Ball and Alice Stanley decorated the tables in beautiful spring colors, Easter baskets and flowers. The dessert table was decorated with a cross to honor the season.
Alice shared the history and tradition of the Easter Lily also known as the Resurrection Lily. Representing Christ’s purity untainted by the world and its flower used to tell the Resurrection Story. The plant was first brought to the U.S. via England in the 1880s from Japan.
A gift was sent to the Mercer Library in memory of Joyce Russell. A book will be purchased with a memorial plate within to acknowledge the gift.
New member Bonnie Barr was welcomed.
It was reported Lucy Fanga had fallen at home and is now in Hillside Rehab Center in Warren, Ohio. A card was signed by all wishing her a speedy recovery. The membership was again reminded to call the hostesses if they are unable to attend the meeting month by month. The venue really needs to know approximately how many to prepare for. Birthdays were celebrated this month by Barbara Ball and Shirley Zahniser.
Kay and Linda announced the June 7 meeting will be held at DJ’s Greenhouse in the Gardens Social Room. Lunch will cost $13, which is payable in advance at the May 3 meeting. DJ will talk about new spring flowers.
The May 3 meeting will be at the VFW Blue Room. Call Roberta Auguston with regrets.
Fredonia American Legion Auxiliary
The April meeting of Fredonia American Legion Auxiliary was opened with prayer by Chaplain Missy Dangrow and the Pledge of Allegiance. President Deb Cogley welcomed everyone to the meeting. A new application was signed by a legion officer. Welcome to Constance Redfoot.
Community hours reported were 345.
The auxiliary will sell hanging flower baskets for Mother’s Day during pass-it-on days in the park in Fredonia. We will continue with our other fund raisers, as well.
Next meeting is 6:30 p.m. May 10. All members are invited.
Reynolds VFW Auxiliary 7599
A meeting of the Reynolds VFW Auxiliary 7599 was called to order by President Chris Glancy March 21 in the meeting room of the Reynolds VFW .
Secretary Steffanie Wyant advised that the VFW, VFW Auxiliary, Greenville Metals Inc., and the Red Cross will be partnering to host a local blood drive. Tentative date is July 31 at the VFW.
Completion of the annual reports was scheduled for March 27 for submission to the district president prior to April 7.
The next meeting took place on April 17. During this meeting, the auxiliary hosted the families of winners of the VFW coloring and Illustrating America art contests.
The auxiliary provided pizza to the families and presented the winners with their certificates and cash prizes. Winners of the VFW Coloring Contest were Maddelyn Bocook, seconnd grade; Andrew Langley, third grade; Miles Kilgore, fourth grade; and Finley Hummell, fifth grade.
Winners of the Illustrating America art contest were Nathan Smith, fifth grade, first place; Hanna Johnston, fifth grade, second place; Adalynne Maurer, sixth grade, first place.
The auxiliary also recognized and presented a teacher appreciation award to Suzanne Anderson, Reynolds School District art teacher, for her excellence in teaching patriotism and ongoing support and encouragement of the VFW student art programs.
Mercer County Federation of Fraternal and Social Organizations
The Mercer County Federation of Fraternal and Social Organizations met recently at the Apollo Maennerchor Club in Farrell with a welcome by Tom Amundson. The meeting was opened by President Larry Sheetz with the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence for fallen members. The Apollo Maennerchor Club is the oldest club in Mercer County.
Roll call showed six officers, three auditors, and 32 members in attendance, with 16 clubs represented.
Some clubs still owe 2023 dues and are encouraged to get them paid.
Guests were Bradley Allen from Mercer County Veterans Affairs office and many candidates running for office in the May primary elections. Also, representing the Community Food Warehouse were Alexis Spencer-Locke and Becky Page.
Some items discussed were the fact that fentanyl is easily available across the border, the Mercer County State Police Barracks move to exit 15 off of I-80, and how there are no woman’s shelters in Mercer County, but learned one is in process.
Spencer-Locke and Page told how the Food Warehouse has been serving the community for the last 40 years. They talked about the success of the military share program. The food warehouse continues to accept need all and any donations. They will sponsor Empty Bowls from 4 to 8 p.m. May 4 at The Corinthian, 47 Vine St., Sharon. Call Bailey at ext. 105 for more info.
Anyone who would like to represent their club at the PFFSO should let Secretary Dawnle know and complete a form. Convention will be June 1 to 3 at the Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg. Anyone planning to attend must make their own reservations at the hotel; the number is 800- 637-4817. Deadline to reserve a room is May 2 at a cost of $139.
Anyone wishing to be on the picnic committee should attend the April 24 meeting.
Upcoming events include Scott Shultz fundraiser on April 22 at the Farrell VFW for a pasta dinner and comedy show. Charge is $10 for takeout dinners from 3 to 5 p.m. or $25 for dinner from 6 to 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. Open to the public.
The 17th Annual National Button Accordion Festival sponsored by the Apollo Maennerchor German Club and Otter Creek Enterprises is 5 to 10 p.m. May 26 at a cost of $8; noon to 10 p.m. May 27 for $10; and noon to 9 p.m. May 28 for $10. Admission for all three days is $25.
For more info, call Ron at at 724-588-3786.
Fredonia Lions ClubFredonia Lions 2023 began with the rodeos at Sundance Arena with the first Saturday of January. As 2022 wrapped up, the Lions saw the helipad project donations climb to over $10,000 with William Doyle and Maple Lane Farms being the primary donors. With the rodeos, the Lions began a renewed effort to generate Helipad Funds and gather dollars to aid all their community projects.
In summary of the 2022 calendar year, the Fredonia Lions supported several projects during December 2022. Financial support was given to Boys Scouts, Good Shepherd Center, Helping Hands, Children’s Aid Society, Disaster fund for Ukraine, Mercer County Blind Association, Salvation Army, Support for Victims of Domestic Abuse, Group Homes for Drug Abuse and Rehab, underprivileged individuals in need for Christmas, and numerous other worthy and needy community organizations.
The rodeo season for 2023 will see the Lions operating the concession stand twice in January, every Saturday in February, twice in March and the first Saturday in April and May. The time and effort to operate the stands is a tribute to the community attitude and willingness of all Fredonia Lions and a variety of volunteers to put the needs of others uppermost in their efforts.
The second Saturday in March saw the Lions host their 64th annual pancake, buckwheat and sausage day at Stony Point Grange. The pancake day resulted in the Lions serving over 600 and once again giving patrons the opportunity to share “the best buckwheat’s East of the Mississippi” with real maple syrup and whole hog sausage cooked to perfection.
On May 6, the first Saturday of May, the Lions will be sponsoring their annual chicken barbecue in conjunction with Fredonia’s “Pass It on Days” yard sales. The funds generated through the barbecue go to the Lions annual scholarship program awarded to Lakeview, Mercer, and Reynolds high schools and Mercer County Career Center. The scholarship program was introduced in 1994 and has resulted in the club awarding well over $100,000 over the years.
The helipad project, a joint fund-raising venture between the Lions and Fredonia Volunteer Fire Company, has generated funds in excess of $25,000 of the needed $35,000. Plans are moving as construction is scheduled to begin within the next few weeks with total operation no later than Labor Day and hopefully before. The site, located at Sundance Arena, will be visible for all to observe along Fredonia Road.
April marks the election of officers for the year for the Lions. The election results showed the following to serve as the leadership team for the Fredonia Lions as of June 2023 — King Lion Jamie Hamilton, 1st VP Ed Eperthener, 2nd VP Josh Adams, 3rd VP Paul Rodemoyer, Secretary Clint Glover, Treasurer Dennis Smith, board of directors Jerry Sirofichuck, Kevin Cameron, Charlie Sykes, and Duane King. The installation of officers will be in conjunction with Commodore Perry on June 21 at Stony Point Grange with former District Governor Ollie Rodax handling the induction duties.
The outgoing leadership team, headed the past two years by King Lion John Struthers, Secretary Clint Glover, and interim Treasurer Dennis Smith, is to be commended on their handling of the day-to-day responsibilities, the rodeo organization, the dealing with some unusual circumstances, the continuing of supporting community needs and the establishment of the helipad fund project at Sundance Arena.
May will see the Lions participate in the final rodeo the first Saturday of the month after spending the morning and afternoon cooking 350 chicken barbecue dinners in conjunction with Fredonia’s borough-wide “Pass it On Days”. Also, the Lions will award scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each to a senior from Lakeview, Mercer, and Reynolds high schools, and Mercer County Career Center while finalizing plans for the 75th anniversary celebration in August.
2023 marks the 75th anniversary date of the founding of the Fredonia Lions in 1948. The initial meeting that resulted in the formation of the Fredonia Lions Club took place in May 1948, however, the formal charter month was September 1948. To honor their anniversary, the Lions will be holding a gathering Aug. 2 in Fredonia’s Center Park. There will be food, entertainment, awards, games, and recognition of special guests during the evening festivities highlighting the 75 years the Lions have served Fredonia and the surrounding communities.
The Fredonia Lions are continuing to accept donations for the Sundance helipad project and providing financial support to numerous community agencies and individuals in need. Good Shepherd Center, Helping Hands, Children’s Aid Society, Boys Scouts & various Scouting projects, Mercer Memorial Day 500, Reynolds Youth Softball, aid to victims of domestic abuse, Mercer Area Speech & Debate program, Mercer Choral Association, Blind Association, Community holiday dinners, individuals in need of support during disasters or emergency events and numerous other needs as they arise are supported by the Lions fund raising activities. Anyone wishing to contribute to the helipad fund should contact any Lion member or member of the Fredonia Fire Company.
Questions and or information regarding the Fredonia Lions activities and how to become a member can be obtained by contacting any current Lions Club member or call Tom at 724-456-0280 or Gary at 724-475-2881.
