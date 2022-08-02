ORGANIZATIONS
Beaver Lawrence Mercer Tri-County Council
Beaver Lawrence Mercer Tri County Council met July 21 at Midland American Legion Post 481. The post auxiliary hosted the meeting and provided a delicious lunch. Eight officers and seven units with 21 members attended. A first-time attendee was Nancy Valentine Jones from Beaver Falls Unit 261.
The units collected 5,460 in community hours. Money was collected for the Auxiliary Emergency Fund and Wounded Warriors of PA.
The council went over new Standing Rules and the 2022/23 Budget. Awards were handed out by District President Debbie Taylor: Sharon 299 for making goal; Best Junior Report – Midland 481; community service hours – Monaca 580; Americanism – Beaver Falls 261. Council has six Goal Units: Mercer 159, Sharon 299, Wheatland 432, Monaca 580, Baden 641, and Hookstown 952.
Tri-County Council was a Goal Council. Congratulations to all and to those units that came so close. The next meeting will be Oct. 27 with location TBD.
