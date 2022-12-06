ORGANIZATIOON
Jamestown Study Class
Jamestown Study Class ended the year with presentations about “Underground Cities” by Sandy John and “CBD” by Judy Leary.
There are several hundred underground cities around the world. Many were built as shelter from enemies or disasters or repurposed from other uses. Some are used for businesses and shopping centers, and some are secret for sheltering governmental officials or the public in the event of war. Some have become tourist destinations. In Wieliczka, Poland, a salt mine 1000 feet underground accommodated 1200 miners when in operation. When mining stopped in 2007, it became a spa. It features a beautiful salt sculpture of “The Last Supper.” In France, 2 miles of tunnels 100 ft. under a forest were fashioned from a quarry built in the third century. It has room for 3000. The most famous might be Petra, south of Jordan. It was hand chiseled out of rock and used as a caravan city. It is said to have accommodated 20,000 people. It was abandoned in the 7th century and is still being excavated. It became more famous when an Indiana Jones movie was filmed there. Portland, Oregon, USA is home of the “Shanghai tunnels,” a network of tunnels formed in basements of businesses to move supplies from ships to stores.
It is rumored that the tunnels were used to kidnap men for sailors, creating the phrase “being shanghaiied.” A series of tunnels in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, were used to hide Chinese immigrants, and later was a scene for bootlegging. There are at least 30 underground facilities in the USA.
Judy Leary presented about CBD, a legal by product from the hemp plant, which is also the source of marijuana. Growing hemp and selling products from the hemp plant was made illegal by the 1970 Controlled Substances Act, and the Drug Enforcement Agency considered it unsafe. It was legalized and considered safe in 2018 and is now regulated by the USDA.
CBD does not contain THC, the chemical which produces the high from marijuana use. CBD disrupts nerve actions, making it useful in treating pain and many illnesses. It is not addictive. It is used to treat seizure disorders, anxiety and depression, PTSD, opioid addiction, arthritis, and neurological disorders such as MS and ALS. It is also helpful for treating sleep disorders, PMS, menopause symptoms, and stress. It may cause dry mouth, diarrhea, or drowsiness. Any user should check with their doctor to see if it may interact with other medications.
