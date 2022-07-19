ORGANIZATION NEWS
Study Class of Jamestown
On July 12, 17 members of the Study Class of Jamestown met at The Manor. The usual business of minutes, correspondence, and finances was carried out, along with discussion on changes in the bylaws.
A presentation was given by Sharon Woodard on the principality of Monaco. Sharon had pictures of the city-state on the Mediterranean Sea, which covers an area of 500 acres near the southern border of France and has a population of approximately 38,400.
Its system of government is a constitutional monarchy, and it has a police force of 500, no military, and is 85 percent Catholic.
Sharon spoke about the country’s history, its ruling families, and, of course, of the marriage of Grace Kelly to Prince Rainer. Citizens of Monaco pay no taxes since they have income from the casinos which serve as a playground for the rich and famous.
The second presentation was given by Merry McConner on Roman latrines. The Roman Empire, covering areas from Africa to the British Isles, had public latrines primarily used by men. There was seating for up to 20 on benches, with trenches to carry away waste. Conditions were appalling by today’s standards. The wealthy had their own latrines, and women and children used chamber pots. There were numerous puns and laughter during this presentation.
