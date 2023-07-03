ORGANIZATIONS
New Hamburg Countryside
Garden Club
The June meeting of the New Hamburg Countryside Garden Club was held at DJ’S Greenhouse with 17 members and one guest attending. President Connie Gates brought the meeting to order with members answering roll call to their current favorite flower blooming in their garden. Hostesses were Linda Normand and Kay Riley. The tables were decorated in vibrant tropical colors. Door prizes were won by Claudia Gardill and Shirley Zahniser. The June birthday celebrated was for Cathy DeWeese. After a short meeting, the group enjoyed lunch provided by DJ and staff. Desserts were provided by the hostesses.
Dennis James, owner, spoke about several new perennials and annuals available in the Greenhouse this year. He had several displayed and talked about each one. He also answered any questions from the group concerning gardening issues. Following the presentation the members strolled through the gardens and visited the Greenhouse.
The next meeting will be held on July 12th at noon at the Fairlamb Lavender Farm, 741 Georgetown Road, Sandy Lake. Donah Barber and Lin Murrin are hostesses. Members will have a box lunch, make a lavender craft and enjoy the lavender gardens.
For questions about the club, please call 724-815-9001. New members welcome.
Jamestown Study Class
The Jamestown Study Class enjoyed a luncheon of Quiche and salad at their last meeting. The food was prepared and catered by the Ice House Pizzeria and Grille in Conneaut Lake. Guest speaker was LeAnn Stuver, BSN, M.ED (Health Educator). She is a creator of the “Virtual Brain Health Center”. The Center provides resources and online classes that support Brain health.
LeAnn emphasized the importance of making a conscious effort to maintain and improve brain health in order to be as healthy as possible as we age. Being physically active helps your body and brain brain functioning. 150 minutes of moderate movement per week is recommended, and try to vary your exercise with something new and challenging. A variety of mentally challenging activities daily is recommended (try new puzzles, games).
Participating in learning activities such as taking a class about something new to you is called being a “lifetime learner”. Also, a nutritious diet, adequate water intake (the brain is 75% water), and adequate sleep (7-9 hours) are very important. Mindfulness, gratitude exercises, or meditation should be included in the daily routine. Contact someone you know every day, and make an effort to meet new people. Make it a priority to take care of yourself in every way!
More information is available at http://www.virtualbrainhealthcenter.com
