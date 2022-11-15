ORGANIZATION NEWS
New Hamburg Countryside Garden Club
The Nov. 2 meeting of the New Hamburg Countryside Garden Club was called to order at the Greenville VFW Blue Room by President Lin Murrin with the Pledge to our Nations Flag, and the Garden Club Prayer. The 16 members present answered roll call by sharing what they are thankful for.
The tables were beautifully decorated in an autumn theme by hostesses Rosemary Ryhal and Beverly Chlpka. They introduced guest speaker Barbara Mick who directed the crafting of a festive fabric pumpkin that the membership took home. Everyone enjoyed this and we collectively thank Barbara for joining us this month.
The minutes were read by co-Secretary Bertha Zimmerman, accepted by Donah Barber, and seconded by Roberta Augustson.
Treasurer Beverly Chlpka reported balances in the checking account and cash on hand. Our yearly contribution was given to the Pink Ladies Organization. Dues are now being received for the 2023 membership. Report accepted by Janet Cessna and seconded by Alice Stanley.
NEW BUSINESS: Next month’s hostesses will be Kay Riley and Linda Norman to be held at the VFW Blue Room. Each member was asked to bring a gift of around $10.00 for a Gift Exchange.
Prayers requested for two of our members having surgery Nov. 16th.
Birthday wishes were sung to Roberta, Rosemary, and Nancy Lutkemier.
There was a lengthy discussion on dates and times to tour The Baldwin Reynolds House to enjoy the Christmas display. Also, D.J.'s Greenhouse will have an open house Nov. 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be venders on the property as well.
Door prizes were taken by Jenny Daugherty, and Nancy Lutkemier.
Jamestown Study Class
A presentation, "Thomas Jefferson: One of America's Founding Fathers," was given by Gladys Corpuz at a recent meeting of the Jamestown Study Class at the Gibson Manor in Jamestown.
Thomas Jefferson was an important figure in establishing the democratic government we have today. As a member of the 2nd Continental Congress, he helped draft and enact the Declaration of Independence, and helped lead us through the American Revolution.
He served two terms as the governor of Virginia. As a member of the Confederation Congress 1782, he drafted an outline to govern western provinces which prepared them for statehood and in 1787, banned slavery in those areas. He was minister to France where he negotiated commerce treaties. He then became our third president. He founded the US Military academy at West Point and negotiated the Louisiana Purchase. In his retirement, he founded the University of Virginia.
A presentation on "PETA" was then given by Patty Andrews. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals was organized in 1980 by Ingrid Newkirk. She became an animal advocate after being appalled by conditions at an animal shelter.
PETA, now an international organization, promotes the enforcement of the National Animal Welfare Act of 1985 in USA, and has offices all around the world. PETA promotes a vegan lifestyle, leads boycotts against companies to end use of animals for testing products, draws awareness to the treatment of circus and zoo animals, and provides sanctuaries for animals confiscated.
Members of PETA oppose crowded cages for any animals. They are against the trapping fur animals because traps cause a cruel, painful death. They feel we should consider animals as a part of our environment that should be nurtured, not slaughtered. Their media campaigns are sometimes shocking or distasteful, but always thought provoking.
Shenango Valley Gardeners
Shenango Valley Gardeners met on Oct. 4 in the large meeting room of the Community Library of the Shenango Valley, Sharon. The meeting was called to order at 5:40 p.m. by President Ann U’Halie. Six members were in attendance. The meeting began with a fall harvest sharing of the fruits of our gardens: a Caprese salad, baba ganoush, butternut squash brownies, and Hungarian pepper dip.
A short business meeting followed which included the secretary, treasurer, and committee reports.
The annual plant sale will be once again be chaired by Sam Sirochman for 2023 and she’ll call a meeting when she finalizes the list of volunteers for the committee. Sally Giordano, Ann UHalie, and Chris Renz signed up. Let UHalie or Sirochman know if you are interested in helping with the plant sale. The club is also looking for new ideas for signage and advanced promotion.
Tour of Treasures 2023 Garden Tour committee met at Sally Giordano’s home to discuss plans for next year. Sally graciously offered to host the Pre-Tour Garden Party for the garden sponsors, hosts and club members at her home gardens in Hermitage.
LeeAnn Suso will work on new signs for the gardens on the tour. Ann UHalie has identified seven good prospects for next year’s tour, including two in Hermitage, Sharpsville, and West Middlesex, and one in Sharon. Gil Peters-Thurman suggested a potential participant on the West Hill. Let Ann know of any other prospects. Chris Renz will be on the look-out for a centralized location for registration. Several suggestions were given for possible registration sites.
Gilda Stigliano is kindly welcoming the club to her home again for the December meeting/Christmas party. The date is to be announced, and we need ideas for an entertaining project. It was agreed that meetings should continue to start at 6 p.m.
Ann introduced Adam Haritan’s video on water hemlock titled, The Most Deadly Plant in North America: https://learnyourland.com/water-hemlock-the-deadliest-plant-in-north-america/.
Next meeting will be 6 p.m. Dec. 16. Call 724-331-7161 or email auhalie@gmail.com for more information.
