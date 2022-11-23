ORGANIZATIONS
Shenango Valley GardenersShenango Valley Gardeners met on Oct. 4 at the Community Library of the Shenango Valley, Sharon. The meeting was called to order at 5:40 p.m. by President Ann U’Halie. Six members attended. The meeting began with a fall harvest sharing of the fruits of our gardens: a Caprese salad, baba ganoush, butternut squash brownies, and Hungarian pepper dip. A short business meeting followed which included the secretary, treasurer, and committee reports.
The annual plant sale will be once again be chaired by Sam Sirochman for 2023 and she’ll call a meeting when she completes the list of volunteers for the committee. Sally Giordano, Ann UHalie, and Chris Renz signed up. Let UHalie or Sirochman know if you are interested in helping with the plant sale. The club is also looking for new ideas for signage and advanced promotion.
Tour of Treasures 2023 Garden Tour committee met at Sally Giordano’s home to discuss plans for next year. Sally graciously offered to host the Pre-Tour Garden Party for the garden sponsors, hosts and club members at her home gardens in Hermitage.
LeeAnn Suso will work on new signs for the gardens on the tour. Ann UHalie has identified seven good prospects for next year’s tour, including two in Hermitage, Sharpsville, and West Middlesex, and one in Sharon. Gil Peters-Thurman suggested a potential participant on the West Hill. Let Ann know of any other prospects. Chris Renz will be on the look-out for a centralized location for registration. Several suggestions were given for possible registration sites.
Gilda Stigliano is kindly welcoming the club to her home again for the December meeting/Christmas party. The date is to be announced, and we need ideas for an entertaining project. It was agreed that meetings should continue to start at 6 p.m.
Ann introduced Adam Haritan’s video on water hemlock titled, The Most Deadly Plant in North America: learnyourland.com/water-hemlock-the-deadliest-plant-in-north-america/.
Next meeting will be 6 p.m. Dec. 16. Call 724-331-7161 or email auhalie@gmail.com for more information.
