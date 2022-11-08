ORGANIZATIONS
Mercer County Salon
318 Mercer County Salon 318 of 40 and 8 held its regular meeting Oct. 6 at the Washington American Legion Post 175 in Washington, Pa.
The normal opening with our Ritual was omitted by L’ Chapeau Sharon Evans due to time constraints with 14 partners present.
The reading of the August and September minutes were read by L’ Secretaire Millie Gregg. L’Cassiere Ruby Nolf’s report was given and was submitted for audit. L’ Aumonier Donna O’Brien sent out five thinking of you cards, four get well cards, and one sympathy card to our partners.
Proceeds from our raffle auction went to All Partners American Lung; tearoff tickets went to the general fund, and the guessing game box went to ALCWF.
Motions passed to give $50 each to Softball Traveling Leagues Ashtabula County and ROC Elite. Raffle auction proceeds went to our Future Natational Chapeau Project.
Candy bars will be offered again as a fundraiser for 2022-2023.
Tickets are available for the Pennsylvania lottery drawing on New Year’s Day 2023 for $5 each with a chance to win $500. Contact Carol Randolph at 121 Center Street Manor, Carmichaels, PA 15320-1064 for tickets.
The constitution, by-laws, and newsletter were handed out to attendees at Fall Pouvoir or sent in the mail. Partnership saw 32 paid with a total of 56 needed to reach 100% goal.
Discussions resumed regarding the annual bake sale in Pleasantville, Pa., at Corky’s Pizza. Anyone unable to attend should take their baked goods to the Christmas party at My Brother’s Place in Grove City. Proceeds from the bake sale will go to the general fund of Salon 20 Department of Pennsylvania.
The next meeting will be 11 a.m. Thursday (11-10-22) at Hoss’ Restaurant in Meadville.
Jamestown Study Class
“Thomas Jefferson: One of America’s Founding Fathers,” was presented by Gladys Corpuz, at a recent meeting of the Jamestown Study Class at the Gibson Manor in Jamestown.
Thomas Jefferson was an important figure in establishing the U.S. government. As a member of the 2nd Continental Congress he helped draft and enact the Declaration of Independence.
He served two terms as governor of Virginia. He then became our third president. He founded the US Military academy at West Point and negotiated the Louisiana Purchase. In his retirement he founded the University of Virginia.
“PETA” was presented by Patty Andrews. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals was organized in 1980 by Ingrid Newkirk. She became an animal advocate after being appalled by conditions at an animal shelter. PETA, now an international organization, promotes the enforcement of the National Animal Welfare Act of 1985 in USA, and has offices all around the world Their media campaigns are sometimes shocking or distasteful, but always thought provoking.
Viewfinders Camera Club
There were bugs galore at Tuesday’s Viewfinders Camera Club meeting. The meeting was attended by 21 members and one guest who judged insect photos from grasshoppers to spiders to butterflies and any other insect imaginable.
Some pictures were beautiful and some were cringe worthy, not for the quality of the photo but for the awesomeness of the detail, such as spider’s eyes up close and personal.
Diane Knechtels’ print, “Stare Down,” took first place. Bob Rehner took second and third for two gorgeous bee photos, “I Love Pollen” and “My Yellow Jacket.”
Of the 49 digital entries, Diane Knechtel again took a first with “Big Brown Eyes.” Second went to Linda Mercadante for “Sunbathing Mantis.” Third was scooped up by Ted Knechtel for “Chive Dive.” There was some seriously stiff competition!
Following the judging, Bob Rehner took over the educational session to present a lesson on aperture. During the next meeting, Bob Rehner and John Lebbon will present on portraiture.
Two field trips are being planned. One will be a trip to Buhl Mansion later this month after they decorate for the holidays. The second is to Pittsburgh to The Cathedral of Learning for a private photography tour. More information on these will be sent by email.
The theme for the Nov. 15 meeting is “Birds.”
Jamestown Area Historical SocietyNov. 15 marks the kick-off of the 2023 membership drive for the Jamestown Area Historical Society. Whether a long-time resident, new to the community, or live out of the area, all are invited to join the society in preserving the past and planning for the future.
Meetings are 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the society home, 405 Summit St. in Jamestown.
Interested residents are encouraged to attend Membership dues are $25 for patron level, $15 for family, $10 for single, and $5 for student age 18 and younger. Dues can be sent to the Jamestown Area Historical Society, Box 243, Jamestown, PA 16134, or via PayPal. Dues will help with utilities, and upkeep of the museum.
Information: President Margaret Anderson Patton at 440-813-6003 or private message her via the society’s Facebook page.
