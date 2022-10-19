ORGANIZATIONS
New Hamburg Countryside Garden ClubThe New Hamburg Countryside Garden Club held the October meeting at DJ’S Greenhouse. Sixteen members and two guets attended. President Lin Murrin brought the meeting to order and roll call was answered to how many trick or treaters each member expected this Halloween.
The tables were beautifully decorated in a festive fall theme by hostesses Judy Woods and Bertha Zimmerman.
Shirley Zahniser gave the September secretary’s report and it was accepted and approved. Treasurer Beverly Chlpka reported on finances. A check will be sent to Pink Angels from the donations collected at the September meeting. Plans for the club’s trip to the Baldwin Reynolds House in November for the Christmas Open House will be completed at the November meeting.
A card was signed by club members for Alice Stanley who is recovering from an injury. Happy birthday was sung to Connie Gates. Door prizes were won by Donah Barber and and Connie GatesDennis James talked to the group about fall flowers and shrubs in the garden and in the wild, including Hydangeas, Beauty Berry Bush, Fall Anenomes, Montauk Daisies, Golden Rod, Asters, and Rag Weed.
The November meeting will be held at Greenville VFW. Beverly Chlpka and Rosemary Ryhal will host. New members are always welcome. Call 724-815-9001 for information.
