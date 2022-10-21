ORGANIZATION NEWS
Hermitage Historical Society
Hermitage Historical Society held election of officers at the October meeting. Officers and board members were elected with Cameron Linton as president for 2023. Current President Maria Koledin presented the slate of the board which was approved by the membership. Dan Maurice elected as a new board member in addition to the re-elected members.
Upcoming events will be the Christmas tours from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 and 27. The first two weekends in December will include Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
The program was presented by Tom Darby, Hermitage food waste to energy facility, which produces electricity to run the sewer plant and related pump stations.
A quality question and answer session completed the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.