ORGANIZATION NEWS
Jamestown Area Historical Society
President Jeff White opened the yearly reorganizational meeting of the Jamestown Area Historical Society on Oct. 24 at the society home and museum.
With regret, White tendered his resignation as president. Margaret Anderson Patton was elected in his stead.
Bob Moore was selected to take on the job of secretary vacated by Patton in addition to his current duties as treasurer.
Cheryl Haralson was appointed archivist.
The executive board focused on plans for 2023, commencing with the upcoming launch of the annual membership drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.