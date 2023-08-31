ORGANIZATION NEWS
The Study Class of Jamestown
The Study Class of Jamestown completed their year of study recently with presentations by Barb Stuver and Debbie Ormston. The year will be completed with the Installation of next year's officers and naming of committees at the President's Luncheon in September.
Debbie Ormston presented "How habitat loss is affecting animals in Pennsylvania". She stated that "the consumption of open space and wildlife habitats is being caused by sprawling human development". Shrinking forests have caused lack of food for forest residents and migrating birds, causing Warblers and grosbeaks population to decline. The shrinking and reconstruction of wetlands due to dams and draining, and water pollution such as acid mining drainage, farming, logging, and chemical residues have caused water habitat populations to decline. The Pennsylvania "State Amphibian" is the endangered Eastern Hellbender (mud devil). It needs clean water with good flow, and can grow to two feet long and live for fifty years. Fresh water Mussels filter the water. Their numbers have decreased by 2/3. Pollinators such as butterflies are also losing their environments. Some animals such as bats have their hibernations disrupted and wake up in the winter to find no food. The elimination of any animal causes a disruption in the environment. The Pennsylvania Game Commission monitors this and sometimes reintroduces this animals which have become "extirpated", which means they are surviving elsewhere, but no longer in Pennsylvania.
Barb Stuver presented about the book "Water for Elephants." She states that author Sara Gruen reveals what life was like for both humans and animals in a circus during the Great Depression. Barb stated that the main character, Jacob Jankowski, was about to complete veterinarian training when a family tragedy interrupted his plans. He hops onto a train and finds himself in the company of circus workers, who persuade him to work with the circus. He is put in charge of the animals. The other circus employees treated the animals cruelly and order him to treat them in cruel or unethical ways. Circus employees are also treated cruelly. In a nursing home in his old age, he recalls these events, and reveals his secret about ordering an elephant to kill a man who was being abusive to woman who eventually became his wife. The author did extensive research and learned about many real events in the circus culture at that time to tell the story, which may be classified as historical fiction. Because of its shocking content, the book sometimes appears on banned book lists.
