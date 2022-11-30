ORGANIZATIONS
Reynolds VFW Auxiliary 7599Reynolds VFW Auxiliary 7599 Met Oct. 17 at the Reynolds VFW.
Two petitions for membership were presented and approved.
President Chris Glancy shared the District Recognition Award that was presented to the auxiliary for an outstanding POW/MIA ceremony.
The auxiliary assisted with the Veterans Day open house at the Reynolds VFW and attended the parade in Sharpsville on Nov. 11.
The auxiliary donated candy bars noting appreciation for veterans’ service to local nursing homes.
The charter was draped in memory of a deceased veteran.
The District 28 Auxiliary meeting will be Dec. 11 at the Reynolds VFW. There is no post auxiliary meeting in December.
