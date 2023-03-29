ORGANIZATIONS
Study Class of Jamestown
The Study Class of Jamestown opened its new year of programs with the annual “Midwinter Tea” in March. Planning the event were members of the entertainment committee, including Pat Kirby, Merry O’Connor, and Sharon Woodard.
New members Joanne Quinn and Wanda Voelker were welcomed.
Food was catered by Underground Caterers and included a variety of tea sandwiches, cookies, and teas.
Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil WarMadaleine Gilbert Tent 23 met recently at Di’Lorenzo’s in Sharpsville. President Paula Orndorff convened the meeting at 1 p.m.
Under old business, the group discussed its upcoming Centennial Celebration planned for April 23 at Tara – A Country Inn, Clark. Anyone who received an invitation is reminded that money is due by April 1.
Info: wandahicklin@gmail.com or call 724-813-2323.
Mercer County
Salon 40 and 8
Mercer County Salon 318 met March 9 at Hoss’s Restaurant in Seneca, Pa.
Ritual was opened by L’ Chapeau Sharon Evans with 10 partners present at roll call.
Donna O’Brien sent two sympathy and three thinking-of-you cards to partners.Cards for various occasions were mailed to partners by Mary Ellen Flynn.
Proceeds from the raffle auction were donated to Cystic Fibrosis; guessing game box to Children and Youth, and the 50/50 to the general fund. In addition, coupon donations for January, February, and March are due, with proceeds benefitting Children and Youth, ALCWF, and Cystic Fibrosis. Checks to should mailed as soon as possible to Ruby Nolf, Box 171, Harmonsburg, PA 16422-0171.
Candy bars are still being sold as a fundraiser for 2023. Four new fundraising projects will be discussed at the April meeting, which is 11 a.m. April 13 at the American Legion in Washington, Pa.
Partnership only needs one more to reach 100% goal. An election of officers will take place at our April meeting.
Spring Pouvoir will be March 31 and April 1 at the American Legion in Bedford, Pa.
Motions were made to donate to Ditty Bags for Dom estic Violence Shelters and a gift card was given to Patricia Gilbert Mann as Passe Eastern Divisional Demi Premier L’Chapau.
Previously, Mercer County Salon 318 met Dec. 15 at My Brother’s Place in Grove City for the annual Christmas Party with 17 partners present.
Proceeds from the Edible Goodies Auction went to the Nurse’s Scholarship, the Guessing Box and the 50/50 went to Salon 20 Department of Pennsylvania and the Bakeless Bake Sale went to the General Fund.
Candy bars will be offered again as a fundraiser for 2022-2023. Tickets are available for the PA Lottery drawing on April 9 for the three-digit number. They’re $5 each with a chance to win $500. Call 724-966-2393 for tickets.
Masury Brookfield Women’s ClubMasury Brookfield Women’s Club will sponsor a gift card raffle fundraiser during May. Each day of the month, there will be a drawing of a gift card for a lucky ticket holder. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25 and can be purchased from any club member.
Info: 330-448-6337.
