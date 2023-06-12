Organizations
Alpha Omicron
Chapter of Delta Kappa GammaThe Alpha Omicron Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma held its first spring meeting April 22 at the Avalon Golf and Country Club in Hermitage. The dining tables were decorated with colorful potted geranium plants provided by Hospitality Committee member Carol Bauzo. Nomination Committee Chair Karin Kosior presented each member with a large. red-rose cookie.
President Ann Peay welcomed the 13 members and a guest. After lunch, Personal Growth Committee Chair Laura Kubyako introduced the guest speaker Sandy Carangi, CEO of Mercer County Community Federal Credit Union, who informed the group about the differences between banks and credit unions. She offered ideas to avoid fraud and ways to protect their money. A raffle was held to distribute the geranium plants.
On May 6, Alpha Omicron Chapter met at the Avalon Golf and Country Club for its second spring meeting. President Ann Peay greeted the 12 members attending. Hostess Carol Bauzo decorated the table with a colorful, potted impatiens plant at each place setting. Member Karin Kosior gifted each member with a black and gold gift bag filled with candy to celebrate the chapter’s 66th birthday.
Following lunch, members enjoyed a presentation by President Ann Peay who shared her travel experiences in Slovenia. Ann was an Enrichment Grant recipient in 2022 and used the grant to travel to Slovenia to take a horse-back trip to ride Lipizzan horses and to visit places that her ancestors once lived and worked. Chapter member Barb Borts, who travelled with Ann Peay, also described highlights of their trip.
President Ann Peay brought a cake decorated with beautiful red roses for dessert to celebrate our 66th chapter birthday. Members enjoyed fellowship, good food and conversation. On June 5, nine chapter members attended a chapter breakfast at Bob Evans in Hermitage.
