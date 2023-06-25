ORGANIZATIONS
Executive Club 408 Toastmasters Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN – On June 5, Executive Club 408 Toastmasters Youngstown elected a mixture of veteran Toastmasters and newer (less or more than one year) members, for officer roles in the club.
Club speech champion Debbie Larson, who was the VP of membership for the 2022–2023, year was elected club president. The President presides over club meetings, provides helpful, supportive leadership for all club activities.
Larson outlined what she envisions for the club and the newer officers, “I am really excited to cultivate a team that further grows what we have built in previous years. Basically, allowing these people the permission to step into talent they may have not gotten to express yet.”
Executive 408’s current sergeant of arms, Rayshone Phillips, was elected VP of Education which entails being the club’s chief scheduler, assisting with Pathways (Toastmasters’ online interactive education program) and speech contests.
Phillips expressed her desire to assist members with Pathways, “This is new for me, but I would really hope able to help people get along with their Pathways because I think that Pathways was such a big thing for me to understand and I would like to be able to just guide them in a way that helps them, not feel like it is so complicated.”
Other newly elected officers for the year starting July 1 are Noel Powers, VP of membership; Jere B, VP of public relations; Mike Moss, sergeant of arms; Matt Mills, secretary; and Sharla Haun, treasurer.
Anyone who would like to improve their speaking and leadership skills. is welcome to be a Toastmaster guest, for free. The club meets every Monday from 6:45 p.m to 8:45 p.m at the Mahoning County Republican Headquarters, 8381 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512. The club has no affiliation with the political party. For more information, visit www.speakingclub.org.
Salon 318 of 8 et 40
Mercer County Salon 318 of 78 et 40 met April 13 at the American Legion Post 175, Washington, Pa. L’ Chapeau Sharon Evans requested that our Opening Ritual be omitted due to time constraints with 18 partners present.
The reading of the March minutes were read by L’ Secretaire Millie Gregg. L’Cassiere Ruby Nolf’s report for March was given and was submitted for audit. L’ Aumonier Donna O’Brien sent out two Sympathy and three Thinking of You cards, while Mary Ellen Flynn sent Easter cards to all partners.
Proceeds from the basket auction went to ALCWF, the Guessing Game Box went to the Jewish Center, and the 50/50 went to the general fund.
The group’s cystic fibrosis child received gift cards for her birthday and Easter. In addition, the group will continue to donate Ditty bags for Domestic Violence Shelters.
The candy bar fundraiser for 2023 was highly successful, with all profits going to the general fund. New fundraising projects were tabled for further discussion at future meetings.
Partnership only needs one more to reach 100% goal. Election of officers took place at the April meeting. Installation of partners will take place in September or October.
Closing prayer was offered by L’ Aumonier Donna O’Brien and our meeting adjourned at 2:30 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.