Shenango Valley Gardeners
Shenango Valley gardeners welcomed spring with three events, including the flower seed distribution in April in downtown Sharon, a booth at the Hermitage Earth Festival at LindenPointe, and the annual plant sale chaired by Sam Sirochman on May 20 at the corner of West State Street and South Water Avenue. This is Sam's favorite location for visibility, plant information, and sales. Everything sold out. The plants were donated by DJ's Greenhouse, Cottage Gardens, and members who were thinning out their gardens.
Committee members and volunteers for Tour of Treasures 2023 met at Sally Giordano’s home to discuss plans for this year's events. This was a banner year for the garden tour, with more than 110 participants visiting the gardens. The six outstanding home gardens on the tour this year were: Vickie Partridge and Ray Weiser in West Middlesex, Diane Syphrit in Hermitage, and Petie Kelly-Zipay, Cherrie and Ron Elkes, and John Napotnick, all in Sharpsville. Two volunteers were assigned to each of the homes on the tour so that everyone had the chance to visit the homes. We also had a first this year - volunteer parking attendants.
Sally graciously offered to host the "Thank You Garden Party" on Sunday, Aug 20, for the Garden Tour sponsors, hosts, committee members and volunteers at her home gardens in Hermitage. LeeAnn Suso was in charge of getting new signs for the host gardens. Chris Renz and her committee chose a perfect site to set up the registration in the Daffin's Candies east parking lot. The club thanks Daffin's for allowing it to use this site.
Much work went into the 2023 Garden Tour but we are already planning our 2024 10th Anniversary tour on Sunday, July 14, 2024. Gardens are needed to participate and anyone interested should contact Ann Uhalie, tour chair, at svgardeners@gmail.com.
Next meetings and events will be in September, October, November, and our December party, but the dates and times are still being confirmed. Meetings are free and open to the public.
Follow Shenango Valley Gardeners on Facebook at Shenango Valley Gardeners - group page. Email svgardeners@gmail.com for more information. Watch for announcements in the Sharon Herald.
