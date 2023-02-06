ORGANIZATIONS
Shenango Valley Gardeners
The executive board of the Shenango Valleys Gardeners met at the home of Dr. Martha Bruce on Feb. 1 in Sharon.
The group discussed the list of events for 2023.
At 6 p.m. March 7, the group will meet in council chambers of the Hermitage Municipal building, 800 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. There is parking in the rear of the building. Following the business meeting, speaker Dennis James from DJ's Greenhouse will present, "Tips and suggestions for starting and planning your gardens for 2023."
Other events include the annual plant sale on May 13 in downtown Sharon and "Tour of Treasures" on July 16.
All events are open to the public.
