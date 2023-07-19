ORGANIZATIONS
Reynolds VFW
Auxiliary #7599
Reynolds VFW Auxiliary #7599 met June 19 in the meeting room of Reynolds VFW.
The meeting was called to order by President Chris Glancy.
No applications were presented.
Secretary Steffanie Wyant reviewed the General Orders and correspondence, as well as the treasurer’s report.
A blood drive will take place from noon to 5:15 p.m. July 31 at the VFW. Donors can register through the Red Cross donor mobile app, at www.redcrossblood.org/donor, by calling 800-RED-CROSS, or walk in the day of the drive. Successful donors will be entered in a raffle for a $100 Sheetz gift card.
The Auxiliary approved assisting with the purchase of a frozen slushy machine for the post’s Canteen.
