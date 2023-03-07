ORGANIZATIONS
New Hamburg Countryside Garden Club
The March 1 meeting of the New Hamburg Countryside Garden Club was called to order at the Greenville VFW’s Blue Room. The newly-instated President Connie Gates called the meeting to order with the pledge to our Nation's Flag and the Garden Club Prayer.
The 14 members answered to roll call by sharing their favorite St. Patrick’s Day tradition. Hostesses Connie Gates and Alice Stanley festively decorated the tables with shamrocks, beads, and leprechaun top hats. Connie shared the legend of St. Patrick and many traditions from both Ireland and the U.S.
The minutes of the December 2022 gathering were read by secretary Bertha Zimmerman and moved to accept by Judy Wood, seconded by Rosemary Ryhal.
Treasurer Bev Chlpka reported December's balances for cash on hand and the bank account. Motion to accept by Sue Mathieson and seconded by Alice Stanley. There was then a discussion concerning making a donation to the Mercer Library in memory of longtime member Joyce Russell. Connie will prepare a letter to accompany the memorial. The membership unanimously agreed.
Under new business, the VFW has been the location of the majority of club meetings for many years. The membership had a lengthy discussion concerning being respectful and responsible in our gratitude to the general manager and server for their time and talent. The members reminded one another the server works for three hours to serve to the serves for three hours to the Garden Club alone and tips should reflect that. Hostesses should call into Judy the manager (724-588-9891) to reserve the room and give a close number planning to attend. The reservation book is available at all meetings, as well.
Happy Birthday wishes were given to Dinah Packard.
Alice Stanley and Barbara Ball will be April’s hostesses on April 5 in the VFW Blue Room April 5, 2023. Door prizes were taken by Cathy DeWeese and Rosemary Ryhal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.