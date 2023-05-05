ORGANIZATIONS
Lakeland Bulldog Club of PA
The Lakeland Bulldog Club of PA is sponsoring an English Bulldog FUN Match on May 21 at the Mercer County 4-H Park, 463 N. Perry Highway, Mercer.
This rain or shine indoor show free to all.
There will be fun, raffles, prizes, trophies, food, refreshments and a silent auction of Bulldog memorabilia.
Classes are held for puppies of at least three months old and adult dogs. There is also a class for other breeds. Entry fee is $5 per entry if showing the dog. Registration is 10:30 a.m. to noon, with judging starting at noon.
Info: 814-425-8353 or lbcofpa@zoominternet.net.
The Study Class of Jamestown
Karen Shilling presented "Norman Rockwell" recently for the Study Class of Jamestown.
Karen shared that Norman Rockwell painted America as it was, and how he would like it to be. He grew up in New York City and began to study art at the age of 14.
While still a teen, he began illustrating for Boys Life, the official publication of the Boy Scouts of America. He Illustrated for the Saturday Evening Post for 47 years, with 321 covers. He was very patriotic and illustrated for the Navy during his enlistment for WW1.
He wanted each of his works to tell a story, and was known to use great detail to show emotions. Earlier in his career, he used live models. If you study any of his pictures you can imagine the story and realize how hard it was to be a model.
Later, he began taking pictures of the models to help create his paintings. A speech by President Franklin Roosevelt inspired him to create some of his most famous works, The Four Freedoms: Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Worship, Freedom from Want (the Thanksgiving dinner), and Freedom from Fear.
There is a museum of his work in Massachusetts, but save the trip and check out a book of his work from the library, and see if you can sense the emotions and history represented.
"The treatment of Indians by the USA" was presented by Helen Oyan. Although the earliest American colonists were helped by Native Americans, many were eventually forced from their homes and lands, became involved in wars, lost their resources (Such as animals for food, fur and hides) and, exposed to diseases brought by the colonists.
A large number became enslaved. Many of the treaties with the US government were later rescinded, and much of the land given as grants was barely habitable. Boarding schools run by churches and the US government in the mid 1800's to mid 1900's was said to be helping Indian children to become better educated when in actuality it was an effort by the USA government to extinguish Indian culture.
Native Americans practiced animism, the belief that objects and happenings had a spiritual essence. These schools replaced those beliefs with Christianity. Children were taken (often forcibly) from their home, taught English and not allowed to speak their native tongue, had their hair cut, given only uniforms to wear, given a new name, and often treated harshly. Many children never saw their home or family again.
If they did return home, they sometimes weren't able to converse with family because their family did not speak English and the children were no longer aware of the culture and traditions important to Native Americans. Their native culture had been replaced with American culture. The balance between cultural diversity and assimilation is an ongoing issue in our country.
Grove City Area Historical Society
The Grove City Area Historical Society kicks off its 25th Anniversary activities with the first of its three scheduled Speaker Series events on May 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Kristen Park, an expert in Amish Societies, will present that evening at the Society building at 111 College Avenue. This is a free presentation, and all are welcome to hear about the beliefs and lifestyles of the Old Order Amish settlements.
Kristen is a professor in the Sociology Department at Westminster College, and in her presentation she will include common misconceptions about the Amish and major changes that different settlements negotiate in today’s world.
Join us for the presentation and refreshments that will follow. Tours of the facility will be available at the conclusion of the presentation.
The local historical society, operated by an all-volunteer army of willing workers, is now open for the season, free of charge, on Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
