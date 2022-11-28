ORGANIZATION NEWS
Reynolds VFW Auxiliary #7599
A meeting Oct. 17 of the Reynolds VFW Auxiliary #7599 was called to order by President Chris Glancy in the meeting room of the Reynolds VFW at 115 Edgewood Drive, Greenville.
Two petitions for membership were presented and approved.
Secretary Steffanie Wyant reviewed the General Orders and correspondence as well as presented and reviewed the treasurer’s report.
Mr. Glancy shared the District Recognition Award that was presented to the auxiliary for an outstanding POW/MIA ceremony.
The auxiliary assisted with the Veterans Day open house at the Reynolds VFW and attended the parade in Sharpsville on Nov. 11.
The auxiliary donated candy bars noting appreciation for veteran’s service to local nursing homes.
Draping of the charter was performed in memory of a deceased veteran.
The District 28 Auxiliary meeting will be Dec. 11 at the Reynolds VFW. There is no post auxiliary meeting in December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.