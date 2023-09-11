ORGANIZATIONS
Beaver Lawrence Mercer Tri-County Council
The Tri-County meeting was opened by 1st Vice President Debbie Taylor with regular ritual. The meeting was hosted by New Sewickley Auxiliary. There were eight officers present and two absent, 10 Units with 25 members attended.
The budget for the 2023/24 term was accepted. Installation for the new officers was held, and they are President Patti Shafer, 1st Vice Debbie Taylor, 2nd Vice Donna Galleghar, Secretary Kim Michaels, Treasurer Deb Rowe, and Chaplain Diane Filer. The new district president is Janice Boyer.
The next meeting will be Oct. at Baden Unit 641.
Viewfinders Camera Club
Viewfinders Camera Club got its new year off to a great start. First, the club enjoyed a visit from two previous members, Jonathan Fister and Tom Poziga, who were both in the valley visiting relatives. Both men had previously held offices in the club before moving. Very nice to have them visit. Jonathan lives in Florida now but still pays his membership and submits electronically.
Categories are always chosen by voting on members' suggestions in the spring. It was suggested, though, that we add to our website an area for themes to be tossed around and discussed all year round. Many members get an idea and forget it by spring. That issue is already being addressed.
In the print section, Nancy Wilkens took first place with "Great Catch." She also took second with her close-up of a camel eating grass. Third place was a tie between Nancy Wilkens' picture of a beautiful black butterfly and Elaine Faylo's gorgeous Eiffel Tower photo.
In the digital portion, Linda Mercadante took first and second with fantastic shots of a hummingbird and a hummingbird moth. Joe Wolansky placed third with his lovely hummingbird. In an unusual circumstance for this category, there were a lot of nature photos entered.
The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Sept. 19 using the theme, "Streets, Roads, Paths." This should allow for some wonderful and unusual entries.
As always, anyone interested in photography is welcome to visit.
A reminder that dues are due by Oct. 1. The fee is $25 for one person and an additional $5 for any other household members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.